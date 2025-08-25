Classes, gov’t work suspended in parts of Luzon and Visayas on 26 August

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered the suspension of classes at all levels, both public and private, as well as work in government offices on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, in several areas affected by inclement weather.
According to the DILG, the suspension will cover Metro Manila, Aurora, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte, following the latest advisory from PAGASA.
Malacañan Palace later issued Memorandum Circular No. 94-A, expanding the suspension to include Pampanga, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Batangas, and Cavite. The order applies to government offices and public schools in the newly added provinces.
The DILG urged residents to prioritize safety during the extended break.
The Supreme Court also announced it will implement a work-from-home arrangement on 26 August due to the expected heavy rainfall from the low pressure area and the Southwest Monsoon. A skeletal workforce will remain in key offices, including the Docket Receiving Section, Judicial Records Office, Cash Collection and Disbursement Division, and the Fiscal Management and Budget Office, according to SC spokesperson Atty. Camille L. Ting.
Meanwhile, the Senate said it will suspend work on Tuesday in line with the Palace directive. However, the Commission on Appointments will push through with its scheduled activity at 10:00 a.m. at the Session Hall of the Senate of the Philippines. Only essential personnel needed to prepare the session hall are required to report for duty.