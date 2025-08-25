Classes, gov’t work suspended in parts of Luzon and Visayas on 26 August

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered the suspension of classes at all levels, both public and private, as well as work in government offices on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, in several areas affected by inclement weather.

According to the DILG, the suspension will cover Metro Manila, Aurora, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte, following the latest advisory from PAGASA.