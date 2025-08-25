Cities back Marcos directive restoring LGU role in national projects

League of Cities of the Philippines president and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Monday said they support President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s directive to reinstate the practice of involving local government units in the planning and implementation of national government-funded projects.

Zamora said this directive is crucial in minimizing, if not eliminating, the inefficiencies that have long plagued large-scale infrastructure projects, particularly those undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

"Its reinstatement is a clear testament to the President’s growing trust in the capacity of local government units as genuine partners of the national government in nation-building," Zamora said in a statement, adding that this will pave the way for more efficient and effective project implementation.

The league assured national government agencies of the cities’ support as a force multiplier in monitoring government-funded projects.

"We share your vision of better serving our people. Our unwavering commitment is to pursue responsible government spending that not only creates lasting impact but also strengthens public trust and confidence," Zamora said.