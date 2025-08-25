Cable wire thieves behind bars

Authorities reported that two men were arrested Monday morning for allegedly stealing underground copper cables in Quezon City.

Police Lt. Col. Roldante Sarmiento identified the suspects as John, a 25-year-old construction worker and Rio, a 30-year-old tricycle driver — both residents of Tondo, Manila.

Initial reports disclosed that at about 4 a.m., patrolling officers from the Quezon City Police District’s Tactical and Motorized Unit spotted the suspects along Quirino Highway.

The men were seen pulling and cutting PLDT wires. When they noticed the police, they fled in a white Isuzu Elf truck, leading to a pursuit.

The chase ended at the intersection of Congressional and Visayas Avenues, where police from Project 6 Police Station successfully intercepted the suspects.

Authorities confiscated three sections of underground copper cable totaling 28.6 meters, with an estimated value of P127,841.54. They also seized the truck, a hacksaw, and a bolt cutter.

The suspects failed to provide any work order or authorization from PLDT, according to the police. They will be charged with violating Republic Act 10515, the Anti-Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act of 2013.

QCPD Officer-in-Charge Col. Randy Glenn Silvio praised the officers for their quick work.

“This accomplishment is a clear testament to the effectiveness of the directives... in ensuring swift, coordinated, and decisive actions against criminals in the streets of Quezon City,” said Silvio.