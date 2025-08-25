BPI marks 174th year with accessible loans

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), the country’s oldest bank, is building momentum toward its 175th anniversary by rolling out a suite of anniversary specials designed to make borrowing more affordable and rewarding for Filipinos.

“In our 174th year, we’re not just looking back at our legacy — we’re focused on how we continue to help Filipinos move forward,” said Dexter Cuajotor, BPI head of Retail Loans & Bancassurance.

“At BPI, our retail loans are more than just financial products — they are trusted enablers of progress. Designed with care and our clients in mind, they are fast, flexible and built to support every step of your journey.”

The bank is highlighting its auto, housing, and motorcycle loans through limited-time offers featuring lower rates, waived fees, and bundled insurance coverage.

Discounted rates set

For auto loans, clients may avail of discounted rates, free bank fees of up to P50,000, one year free motor insurance worth up to P50,000, and free first-year personal accident insurance. Housing loan borrowers, meanwhile, can lock in a fixed rate of 6.5 percent for five years, enjoy up to P8,000 in waived bank fees for every P1 million loan amount, and receive free first-year fire insurance. Motorcycle loan applicants may benefit from up to P700 in monthly rebates and free accident insurance.

BPI has also launched the Dream on Us Grand Raffle Promo, where retail loan clients stand a chance to win up to P3 million, P1 million, or P100,000 to pay down their loan balance. In addition, those who process their applications online will receive e-gift certificates worth P8,000 for auto and housing loans, and P800 for motorcycle loans.

Through its myExclusives program, the bank has partnered with automotive, property, and motorcycle brands to extend additional discounts — up to P60,000 on select car models, up to 32 percent off with real estate developers, and up to P2,000 on motorcycle purchases.

“Whether it’s a first car, a dream home, or simply greater independence, we’re here to make it happen,” Cuajotor said.

“As we celebrate 174 years of service, we reaffirm our role in helping Filipinos turn their goals into reality — responsibly, reliably, and with heart toward doing more.”

Founded in 1851, BPI remains one of the country’s leading banks, serving millions of Filipinos with products and services that continue to evolve with the needs of the market.