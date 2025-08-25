Botswana faces health crisis as medical supply chain collapses

Botswana President Duma Boko on Monday declared a public health emergency as hospitals and clinics across the country face critical shortages of medicines and medical supplies.

In a televised address, Boko said the government’s central medical stores system had “failed,” disrupting supplies nationwide. To address the crisis, the military will take over distribution, with emergency deliveries set to begin from the capital, Gaborone, to rural areas by Monday evening.

The health ministry had already warned earlier this month that stocks were running low due to financial constraints, forcing hospitals to postpone non-urgent surgeries. Medicines for conditions such as cancer, hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis, asthma, and mental health are reportedly among those in short supply.

Boko confirmed that 250 million pula ($17.35 million) in emergency funding has been approved to secure supplies. He also pointed to inflated procurement costs and inefficiencies in the distribution system that had led to waste and losses.

The country’s budget has been strained by a downturn in the global diamond market, while US funding cuts have also affected Botswana’s health sector. The health ministry has acknowledged debts of about 1 billion pula to private suppliers and facilities, further compounding the shortages.