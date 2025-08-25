Bicol on heightened alert over looming LPA

The Bicol Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) has been placed on red alert in preparation for a low pressure area expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to the region.

Claudio Yucot, director of the Office of Civil Defense-Bicol and RDRRMC chairperson, said in a memorandum Sunday night that the region is now under Protocol Charlie, or a high-risk protocol. Several national government agencies have been activated as part of the emergency preparedness and response plan.

Agencies on standby include the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which has prepared food and non-food items for potential evacuations, and the Philippine National Police and Joint Task Force Bicolandia for search, rescue, and retrieval operations.

Meantime, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Department of Health, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government are also ready to respond.

Yucot also asked the Coast Guard District Bicol and provincial disaster offices to enforce a no-sailing policy if needed.

The DSWD in Bicol has pre-positioned about $3.5 million worth of food and non-food items, including more than 112,000 family food packs and various hygiene, kitchen and sleeping kits. DSWD Regional Director Norman Laurio said two mobile kitchens are also on standby for deployment.

As of 3 a.m. Monday, the weather bureau reported the low pressure area was located 365 kilometers east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte.

While it has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, it is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms to the Visayas, Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Quezon province.