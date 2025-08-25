Bea Borres finds hope in motherhood journey

At just 22, content creator Bea Borres opened up about her deeply emotional path toward embracing motherhood — a journey that began with fear, doubt, and difficult choices.

In a heartfelt conversation with Toni Gonzaga, Borres revealed that she once considered terminating her pregnancy, even going as far as visiting a clinic in the United States. But a series of encounters and what she describes as “signs from the Lord” made her choose otherwise. “I told myself, oh, He will not abandon me. My baby and I will be okay,” she shared.

Her turning point came during moments of vulnerability — from being comforted by strangers to receiving an unexpected message of encouragement from her close friend Andrea Brillantes. That message inspired the name of her baby girl: Victoria Hope. “If you put an action to hope, it will be victorious,” Borres explained.

While she chose not to disclose the identity of her baby’s father, Borres has fully embraced her role as a soon-to-be mom. She remains candid with her followers, reminding her young audience that “being a young mom shouldn’t be normalized,” but at the same time, showing that her own story is now guided by faith, resilience, and love.

Now five months pregnant, Bea Borres stands firm in her decision — with Hope, both literally and figuratively, leading her forward.