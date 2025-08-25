Anita Rose Gomez: A queen of love and gratitude

Fresh from her coronation as Miss Asia Pacific Philippines at the recently concluded Miss Grand Philippines 2025, Anita Rose Gomez has shown that behind the glitz of pageantry beats the heart of a woman grounded in love and gratitude. While most queens dedicate their first messages to their supporters, Anita took a moment to shine a light on someone deeply personal — her partner, Jasper Manalang.

More than a crown

On Facebook, Anita penned a heartfelt note not just to fans or pageant enthusiasts, but to the man who has been her silent pillar of strength. “Behind everything, aside from my family and my amazing core team, there is one amazing person who supports me gigantically without expecting anything in return,” she wrote.

Jasper, whom Anita calls her greatest gift, has stood by her through the rollercoaster of pageant life — from countless trainings and rehearsals to the emotional highs and lows of competition. “Being with you makes life happier and easier. Thank you for always being there through thick and thin. You never doubted me, and you always find ways to help me take every circumstance lightly.”

A love that celebrates all seasons

For Anita, true love isn’t about recognition, but about presence. She emphasized how Jasper’s unwavering support is felt in both triumph and struggle: “In my victories, you celebrate me wholeheartedly, and in my loss, you still embrace and celebrate me just the same.”

Her post, both tender and candid, revealed the vulnerability of a queen often seen only in gowns and crowns — reminding everyone that behind her regal presence is a young woman who values love, loyalty, and partnership as much as any title.

Six years of togetherness

The post also marked another milestone for Anita and Jasper: their 6th anniversary. Sealing her tribute with a declaration of love, Anita wrote: “Happy 6th Anniversary. Mahal na mahal kita, aking tangi.”

It was a rare glimpse into the queen’s personal world, one that shows how much her victories are shared victories, built not only on personal grit and a strong support team, but also on the quiet, steady love of a partner who chooses to celebrate her — crown or no crown.

Anita Rose Gomez’s message is a refreshing reminder that even in the competitive world of pageantry, love remains a guiding force. As she embarks on the next chapter of her reign, she does so not only with the weight of a crown but also with the lightness of knowing she is supported, cherished, and deeply loved.

For Anita, the true crown is not only on her head, but also in her heart.