All-day player support at DigiPlus

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the driving force behind the brands BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone, has further enhanced its customer experience by offering round-the-clock player support, setting a new standard in the industry.

With over 40 million registered users, DigiPlus is steadily expanding its customer service operations to ensure timely assistance across account management, transaction support, technical troubleshooting, and fraud prevention.

Since it transitioned to digital operations during the pandemic, DigiPlus has fostered a vibrant and growing online community through its e-games and entertainment offerings. By bringing the excitement of gaming into the home, the company has made play more convenient, engaging and accessible — anytime, anywhere.

As DigiPlus continues to scale its business, its customer support team has grown to over 300 dedicated members, with plans to reach 450 by year-end. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality assistance at every player interaction. By implementing a well-structured support system covering both primary and premium tiers, DigiPlus has built a customer experience framework that not only resolves issues efficiently but also drives greater player satisfaction across all touchpoints.

“The strengthening of our customer service operations plays a vital role in making certain that every player’s concern is addressed swiftly and effectively. Our goal is to elevate the level of service and guarantee timely resolution of all player issues, reinforcing our unwavering commitment to player satisfaction,” said Customer Service Director Carlos Pio Feliciano.

A CX representative happily assisting a player over the phone with a withdrawal request — a concern that is the top reason players call.

Serving a diverse user base across generations, DigiPlus provides support through various channels, including email, chat, and calls. On average, the customer service team handles nearly a million transactions per month. The most common concerns involve withdrawals, KYC (Know Your Customer) processes, game fairness, deposits, and account registration.

Representatives undergo advanced communication training covering essential areas such as product knowledge, communication techniques, conflict resolution, and technical troubleshooting. Their top priority is maintaining transparency with players, keeping them informed throughout the resolution process.

Commitment doesn’t stop

“Our commitment to excellence doesn’t stop after initial training,” added Feliciano. “We provide continuous learning modules to ensure our CX representatives stay up-to-date with the latest platform updates, tools, and industry trends. This guarantees they remain equipped to address new challenges as they arise.”

By investing in cutting-edge technology, ongoing training, and innovative digital solutions, DigiPlus is actively cultivating a customer-first culture rooted in trust, satisfaction, and brand loyalty. This 24/7 CX operational powerhouse reflects the company’s commitment to outstanding service and its position at the forefront of digital entertainment.