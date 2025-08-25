Ahtisa Manalo and the Niyogyugan Festival 2025: a missed homecoming

The Niyogyugan Festival has always been a celebration of Quezon Province’s culture, colors and pride. But this year, the spotlight unexpectedly shifted from the parade floats and street dancing to a controversy involving the province’s very own Miss Universe Philippines 2025, Ma. Ahtisa Manalo.

A queen’s surprising absence

On social media, Ahtisa confirmed that she was not invited to the festival, writing: “Though I wasn’t invited to join the festival this year, my love for Quezon remains unchanged. Representing us on the Miss Universe stage will always be my greatest honor. Happy Niyogyugan Festival!”

Her message struck a bittersweet note, as many netizens expected her triumphant homecoming. After all, Ahtisa’s pageant journey began at the Niyogyugan Festival itself when she was crowned Binibining Niyogyugan 2016. That small-town stage became the stepping stone to her eventual rise as one of the country’s most celebrated beauty queens.

For her supporters, her absence this year felt like a missed opportunity to honor Quezon’s accomplished daughter.

The provincial government responds

Shortly after Ahtisa’s post went viral, the Quezon Provincial Tourism Office issued a statement through Tourism Officer Nesler Louies Almagro. Contrary to the beauty queen’s claim, Almagro maintained that Ahtisa was indeed invited as early as May for a homecoming event.

“We really invited her for the homecoming, medyo nakakalungkot lang po na nagpost pa siya (it’s just a bit sad that she had to post about it),” he said.

According to the tourism office, meetings with Ahtisa’s camp were held, but communication reportedly stalled on her side. By the time discussions went quiet, organizers said it was no longer possible to include her in the grand float parade on 19 August, which runs from the Provincial Capitol Compound to the Alcala Sports Complex.

The clarification, however, has not quelled public disappointment. Many Quezonians expressed that regardless of logistics, the festival felt incomplete without the reigning Miss Universe Philippines.

The weight of legacy

Ahtisa’s absence resonates strongly because of her history with the festival. Back in 2016, the Niyogyugan stage gave her the confidence to pursue pageantry beyond the province. Nearly a decade later, she now carries the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 crown — a source of pride not only for Candelaria, her hometown, but for the entire province of Quezon.

Her rise has inspired countless young Quezonian women, proving that international dreams can begin from local celebrations. Which is why, for many, her absence this year was not just about a missed parade appearance — it was about a missed chance to celebrate homegrown success.

Overshadowed celebration

The Niyogyugan Festival 2025 remains a vibrant showcase of Quezon’s agricultural abundance, artistry and traditions. Yet this year, the headlines have been dominated by questions about Ahtisa’s absence and whether her homecoming could have been handled better.

While both sides — Ahtisa’s camp and the provincial government — have provided explanations, the controversy reveals how deeply personal the festival is for Quezonians. It is more than a cultural event; it is a celebration of identity. And when a daughter of Quezon like Ahtisa is missing, the absence is felt deeply.

Moving forward

Whether by circumstance or miscommunication, the 2025 Niyogyugan Festival missed what could have been a defining moment: the homecoming of a queen who once stood on its stage as a hopeful teenager and returned years later as Miss Universe Philippines.

Yet, as Ahtisa herself expressed, her love for Quezon remains unwavering. And perhaps the lesson lies there — that true pride and connection to one’s roots do not rely solely on appearances or parades.

Still, for her fans and for the province that first celebrated her, the hope remains that future festivals will see her return — this time not just as a reigning queen, but as a homegrown icon finally welcomed back with the honor she deserves.a