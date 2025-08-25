AFP ramps up zero-tolerance policy vs graft

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is ramping up its internal reforms and reiterating a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption, emphasizing that even high-ranking officials will not be spared from punishment if found guilty of irregularities.

Speaking during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing on Monday, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla detailed the military’s multi-layered approach to upholding integrity and accountability in the ranks.

“We are very serious about our commitment to the zero-tolerance policy against corruption,” Padilla said. “We have strengthened and expanded our internal mechanisms.”

She outlined the military’s preventive measures, beginning with the deployment of designated integrity officers across AFP units.

These officers are tasked with monitoring and investigating any irregularities within their areas of responsibility.

She also explained the AFP’s five-level grievance system, which allows personnel to escalate concerns within the chain of command, ensuring checks and balances at every level.

“We encourage our personnel to report corruption without fear of retaliation. We have hotlines, an online reporting system, and physical suggestion boxes in major installations,” she said.

Padilla emphasized that the AFP leadership, from the chief of staff down to the company level, is committed to “leading by example.”

“If our leaders have integrity, naturally the rank and file will follow,” she said.

Digitalization, transparency

In its fight against graft, Padilla said the AFP has taken concrete steps to minimize opportunities for corruption.

Among these are the digitalization of transactions and transparent procurement processes, both designed to reduce unnecessary human interaction and increase public accountability.

“We digitalized most of our transactions to minimize these personal interactions that could lead to corruption,” Padilla said.

She said the AFP coordinates closely with the Commission on Audit, the Office of the Ombudsman, and other oversight agencies to ensure regular and proactive audits.

Addressing the consequences for those proven guilty of graft, Padilla was firm that “there are no sacred cows in the AFP.”

Whether a general or a private, she said any personnel found guilty of corruption will face disciplinary action under the military justice system, ranging from a reprimand to dismissal.

Criminal offenses are referred to civilian courts.