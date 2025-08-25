AFP doubles down on anti-corruption drive: ‘No sacred cows’

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is intensifying its internal reforms and reaffirming its strict zero-tolerance stance on corruption, warning that even senior officials will not be spared if found guilty of irregularities.

In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing on Monday, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla outlined the military’s multi-layered initiatives to strengthen integrity and accountability within its ranks.

“We are very serious about our commitment to the zero-tolerance policy against corruption,” Padilla said.

“Pinalakas po natin at pinalawig po natin ang ating internal mechanisms (We’ve strengthened and expanded our internal mechanisms),” she added.

Padilla said the AFP has deployed integrity officers across units to monitor and investigate potential irregularities. She also highlighted the military’s five-level grievance system, which allows personnel to escalate concerns through the chain of command, ensuring checks and balances.

“We also encourage our personnel to report corruption without fear of retaliation. We have hotlines, an online reporting system, and physical suggestion boxes in major installations,” she said.

Padilla stressed that AFP leaders must set the standard.

“Kung ang leaders po namin ay may integrity, naturally po susundin din ng rank and file (If our leaders have integrity, the rank-and-file will follow),” she noted.

Digitalization and transparency

To curb opportunities for corruption, the AFP has embraced digitalization and transparency in its processes. Padilla said most transactions are now digitalized, while procurement practices are conducted with stricter oversight to limit human intervention.

She added that the AFP works closely with the Commission on Audit (COA), the Office of the Ombudsman, and other oversight agencies to ensure proactive auditing.

Padilla reiterated that “there are no sacred cows in the AFP.” Any personnel found guilty of corruption—whether a general or a private—will face consequences under the military justice system, ranging from reprimand to dismissal. Criminal cases, she said, are referred to civilian courts.

“We’ve recently enforced these rules on several officers. There is no favoritism, no special treatment. Equal justice under the law is our guiding principle,” she said.

Public’s role and trust

Padilla also called on the public to take part in exposing anomalies through various channels such as hotlines, emails, online platforms, and direct reporting. The AFP, she said, ensures whistleblowers’ protection.

The military also conducts community dialogues to raise awareness that corruption undermines not only the institution but also the larger community.

She emphasized that the AFP keeps communication lines open through regular press briefings, congressional hearings, and public forums.

Padilla credited recent survey results showing high public trust in the AFP to its performance in territorial defense, community service, disaster response, and field operations.

“Kaya nagpapasalamat po kami sa tiwalang ito and gagawin po namin ang lahat para hindi po masira (We are grateful for this trust and will do everything to keep it),” she said.