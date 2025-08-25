3 Pinoys in NY bus crash confirmed safe

Three Filipinos who were on board a tourist bus involved in an accident in New York have been confirmed safe, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona said the three Filipinos, residents of Qatar who were on vacation in New York, have already been discharged from the hospital.

The extent of their injuries was not disclosed, but they have been cleared to travel.

The accident happened on 22 August at around 12:22 p.m. when a 2005 Van Wool tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls crashed in the town of Pembroke, Genesee County, according to New York police.

The bus carried 54 passengers, five of whom died. The other passengers were brought to Erie County Medical Center, Strong Memorial Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, and UMMR in Batavia.

In a televised interview, the DFA spokesperson elaborated on the process when Filipinos are involved in accidents abroad. She said the Philippine Consulate or Embassy first coordinates with local authorities to verify if Filipinos were among the victims.

She noted that North America has strict protocols.

“They do not just give out information on who died or who was injured. Once it is cleared and the individuals involved have given their consent, that is the only time they will release the information and allow them to be visited,” Escalona said.

On Sunday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the DFA and the Department of Migrant Workers to monitor the situation of affected Filipinos.