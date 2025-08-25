1Sambayan backs Sotto bill for anti-graft body on infra projects

1Sambayan released a statement on Monday expressing support for Senate Minority Leader Tito Sotto’s bill seeking to create an independent body to investigate corruption in government infrastructure projects.

In line with the observance of Ninoy Aquino Day and National Heroes Day, 1Sambayan reaffirmed its commitment to promote responsible public service.

“1Sambayan supports the proposal of Sen. Tito Sotto to form an independent body and reaffirms its commitment to working with all Filipinos, regardless of political affiliations, united in building a nation where merit, integrity, accountability, and the common good prevail—truly honoring the sacrifices of Ninoy Aquino and our National Heroes,” the statement read.

“As Ninoy Aquino so eloquently stated, ‘We must believe in the power of prayer, but we must also believe in the power of action,’” it added.

The group also pointed to recent controversies that shake the nation’s justice system and leadership, stressing the persistence of systemic corruption rooted in “greed and lust for power” through “confidential funds, ghost employees, ghost scholars, and recent reports of ghost projects.”

They further emphasized the decades-long dominance of political dynasties and the misuse of public funds as self-serving acts that betray the people’s trust and undermine the ideals fought for by the nation’s heroes.

Drawing inspiration from these historic commemorations, 1Sambayan invoked Ninoy Aquino’s patriotic words, “The Filipino is worth dying for,” to highlight the need for endurance and a continuing commitment to integrity and transparency.

Finally, the coalition called for collective action from the people to reflect the spirit of heroism, urging officials to take responsible measures and to “support reforms aimed at limiting the influence of political dynasties, fostering stronger checks and balances, and building a just society where opportunities are available to all.”