12 Pasay cops face raps after suspect dies in custody

Authorities reported that at least 12 Pasay City police officers are facing criminal charges after a man died shortly after being restrained by police at a convenience store on 5 August 2025.

The victim, identified as John Paul Magat, was reportedly causing a disturbance inside the store when employees called for police assistance. According to Col. Joselito de Sesto, personnel from several units, including Pasay City Police Substation 5 and the Southern Police District Mobile Force Battalion, responded to the scene.

CCTV footage shows two officers pinning Magat to the ground to handcuff him. He was taken to Substation 5 for documentation, but then complained of having trouble breathing. He was transported to Pasay City General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.

While initial findings suggested Magat died from a heart attack, a later forensic examination determined the cause of death was asphyxia due to manual strangulation.

De Sesto clarified that the finding does not necessarily mean the victim was manually strangled by hand.

He said the death was likely caused by pressure on the neck from being restrained, adding that the victim also had bleeding in his lungs and brain.

All 12 officers involved have been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. The two officers who physically restrained Magat face additional charges for maltreatment of prisoners.

The officers have been relieved of their duties, disarmed, and placed on administrative holding while the investigation is underway. The Pasay Police District Internal Affairs Service is also conducting a parallel probe, and De Sesto said the officers could face a charge of grave misconduct.

De Sesto reminded police commanders to monitor their officers closely during arrests. “If the suspect is already restrained, that’s enough,” he said. “Don’t use any other excessive force.”