Worker dies at Rio Tinto SimFer mine; ops suspended

A contract worker has died following an incident at Rio Tinto’s SimFer mine site in Guinea, the company said Friday.

According to The Senior, the British-Australian multinational mining firm has suspended all activities at the site pending further investigation.

Incoming CEO Simon Trott said he will travel to Guinea to coordinate with the team and oversee the response.

"It is devastating to lose a colleague in this way," Trott said. He also pledged to continue working on the case and to ensure the safest possible work environment for their employees.

Outgoing CEO Jakob Stausholm extended condolences and emphasized accountability.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues impacted by this tragic event as well as the wider community," Stausholm said. He added that a thorough investigation will be conducted.

SimFer is part of Rio Tinto’s Simandou project, considered Africa’s largest mining and infrastructure development.