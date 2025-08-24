Vingroup earns top state honor for Hanoi mega venue

Vingroup has received Vietnam’s First‑Class Labor Order for finishing the National Exhibition Fair Center well ahead of schedule and bringing a major new events hub to the capital.

The award was presented on 20 August during an inauguration and groundbreaking event tied to the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day on 2 September. The ceremony took place at the project site near Tu Lien Bridge in Dong Anh District.

The center is a state‑level project with a footprint of about 900,000 square meters. Once fully active, it is expected to rank among the world’s ten largest exhibition complexes and host international trade fairs and large‑scale gatherings. Officials said the early delivery, completed 15 months sooner than planned, was a key factor in the recognition.

Vingroup served as both investor and general contractor. The group said it handled design work, construction planning, and coordination across multiple contractors while keeping materials and equipment flowing to the site. The result, according to the company, was a faster build without skipping required standards.

“Receiving the First-Class Labor Order at the inauguration of the National Exhibition Fair Center is a profound honor and pride for all Vingroup employees. We are committed to continuing our spirit of perseverance and determination to operate the Center successfully, contributing to making Hanoi and Vietnam leading destinations for world-class political, economic, cultural, and social events,” Nguyen Viet Quang, vice chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said.

Authorities view the project as more than a new building. They see it as a piece of infrastructure that can help lift the local economy by drawing events, visitors and investment. For Vingroup, the award also reflects the growing role of private firms in delivering large public projects in Vietnam.

The National Exhibition Fair Center is being positioned as a new landmark for the city. Its scale and location north of the Red River are expected to support future development in Dong Anh and nearby districts. More details on the full rollout and event calendar are expected as operations ramp up.

Vingroup also backs VinFast, Vietnam’s electric vehicle brand. VinFast entered the Philippine market in 2024 and now sells a range of battery‑electric models aimed at different types of buyers.