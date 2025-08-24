Vice Ganda fires back after FAMAS win

Fresh from bagging the Best Actor trophy at the 73rd Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards, Vice Ganda had a message not just for his loyal fans but also for his critics.

“Sa lahat din ng mga gigil na gigil sa akin. Eto oh, yung baby niyo,” quipped the Unkabogable Star as he proudly showed off his award, taking a playful jab at his bashers.

But more importantly, Vice turned emotional as he thanked his followers who continue to uplift and support him throughout his journey:

“Ayan, Madlang People. Sa lahat ng nagmamahal sa akin, sa lahat ng sumusuporta sa akin. Eto oh, mag-celebrate tayo!”

With humor for his detractors and gratitude for his fans, Vice once again proved why he remains one of the most powerful voices in Philippine entertainment.