Veteran journalist Karen Davila: Integrity above all in media

Veteran broadcast journalist Karen Davila revealed that there were several attempts to bribe her over the course of her career—but firmly stressed that she has never accepted any.

“Absolutely. All the times that I have been offered, I’ve never taken a single centavo in my life. Because I don’t want to taint my profession,” she said.

Davila admitted that while false accusations of being “paid off” are painful, she draws strength from the knowledge that she has remained true to her principles. “It hurts because you made such an effort not to do that, and then that’s what they’ll throw at you. But what’s important is that the Lord knows, and my bosses at ABS-CBN know.”

Her statement underscores her belief that respect and credibility in journalism can only be earned by protecting one’s integrity—no matter the cost.