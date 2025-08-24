Venue to hear Filipinos’ health concerns

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, pushing for laws to improve the healthcare system in our country is always one of my top priorities.

Our health committee is an avenue to hear and discuss the people’s concerns so that we can strengthen the healthcare sector and uplift the lives of every Filipino family.

Last 20 August, during the first committee hearing for the 20th Congress, we raised various points that directly addressed the problems of our healthcare system.

One of the key concerns was the settlement of the unpaid Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) of the healthcare workers.

At the height of the pandemic, our health workers risked their lives to save others. This is why, as one of the authors and co-sponsor of Republic Act 11712 or the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Health Care Workers Act, we fought for the HEA of our modern-day heroes.

We thank the Department of Budget and Management and the Department of Health (DoH) for releasing P27 billion for HEA in 2024. In our latest public hearing, the Do H announced that a budget has been allocated for the remaining P7 billion HEA appeals. We will not stop following up until our healthcare workers are paid for their services rendered.

We also commended the DOH for the establishment of 185 Regional Specialty Centers, surpassing its target of 179.

RA 11959, of which we are the principal sponsor and one of the authors, mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. We urge the DOH to utilize these facilities to prevent them from becoming white elephant projects.

Another major concern we tackled is the security of tenure for health workers under the DOH Human Resources for Health (HRH) program.

We need to improve their conditions and encourage them to continue serving in the country rather than seek work abroad. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said that he will work on it and that DOH will coordinate with DBM to ensure that primary healthcare facilities can be staffed permanently.

Equally important is the need to strengthen the role of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) in boosting Filipino’s confidence to seek medical attention with the help of durable identification cards.

PhilHealth must intensify its information campaign and ensure that members are provided with simple, durable, and accessible identification cards.

This is why I filed Senate Bill 170 which seeks to institutionalize these cards to serve not only as proof of membership but also as a symbol of assurance that quality healthcare is within reach.

Furthermore, amid the continuous flooding in many areas and as vice chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigating anomalous flood control projects, I urged relevant government agencies to utilize the people’s money on programs and projects that will directly benefit Filipinos.

I am one with the Filipino people in their demand: Let’s hold those responsible accountable for all this mess!

As your Senator Kuya Bong Go, pushing for measures that seek to strengthen our healthcare system is my way of serving my fellow Filipinos for their trust.

Meanwhile, on 20 August, we personally went to Muntinlupa City, in coordination with the national government, to aid 238 fire victims from various barangays with materials to help them recover and rebuild their homes.

Also present at the relief activity held at the Barangay Putatan Covered Court were Mayor Ruffy Biazon, Vice Mayor Phanie Teves, and barangay officials: Chairman Luvi Constantino of Barangay Cupang, Chairwoman Tintin Abas of Barangay Alabang, and Chairman Gerry Teves of Barangay Putatan.

Together with Councilor Dr. Raquel Gabriel Velasco, we also visited Barangay San Dionisio in Parañaque City on August 21 to assist 119 families affected by a fire incident. There, we met Lanie Labsan, a Person with Disability (PWD), who was among the residents affected by the fire incident. Labsan and her family thanked us as she benefited from the Malasakit Centers program at Las Piñas City General Hospital.

We were invited to the Philippine Association of Medical Technologists, Inc. (PAMET) 17th Mindanao Regional Conference Opening Ceremony in Davao City on 22 August with PAMET National President Luella Vertucio and Davao Chapter President Bea Lao.

Afterwards, we assisted 126 fire victims in Agdao, Davao City, where we were joined by Councilors Diosdado Mahipus Jr. and Richlyn “Cheche” Justol, Barangay Leon Garcia Captain Lita Empis, and Barangay Agdao Proper Captain Rodolfo Cagatin.

Meanwhile, our Malasakit Team aided our fellow Filipinos nationwide the previous week. In partnership with the local government of Abulug, Cagayan, we worked closely with the national government to ensure that 886 typhoon victims received post-disaster shelter assistance through a program we have strongly supported.

A total of 30 fire victims were also aided in Imus City, Cavite and 37 in Muntinlupa City.

Our Malasakit Team also attended the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Barangay Binuangan, Maco, Davao de Oro. We continue to fight for more SHC’s to bring primary healthcare closer to communities.

As your Mr. Malasakit, bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.