Twice Tzuyu, Jihyo to visit Phl ahead of Oct show

Skincare brand Pond's is set to bring Twice members Tzuyu and Jihyo for a special event on 21 September.

More details will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Twice will perform on 4 October at the Philippine Arena for its This Is For World Tour.

Metrobank Mastercard presale will be on 27 August, 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Use Metrobank Mastercard at https://www.priceless.com/metrobank for early access.

Live Nation presale will be on 28 August, 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Users need to create an account or log in at www.livenation.ph to access the presale.

General onsale of tickets is on 29 August, 12 p.m. onwards via smtickets.com and SM Tickets outlets.