Truth matters

Jeric Raval revealed that Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval already have children.
Now it can be told. AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica are already parents to their two children, aged one and nine months.
The revelation came from AJ’s dad, Jeric Raval, during the victory party on Saturday, 23 August, for the recent FAMAS Awards night, where he clinched the best supporting actor award for his role in Mamay: A Journey To Greatness.
It was in November 2022 that AJ Raval reportedly gave birth to her first child, which the couple denied in 2024 during an interview with Julius Babao on his YouTube channel.
Raval said she’s surprised at the rumors because they make it appear that she gives birth every year.
“First of all, I was not pregnant every year. It’s like I am pregnant yearly,” Raval said.
“It’s nothing,” Abrenica said in his denial.
Heaven Peralejo’s dream
When officially launched as the ambassador of PlayTime on Thursday, 21 August, Heaven Peralejo mentioned she’s looking forward to working with Vic Sotto, PlayTime’s first ambassador
“It’s a dream of mine to work with him. And now that I’m part of this family, PlayTime family, it’s so heartwarming,” she said during the launch at Hyatt Hotel in BGC.
Peralejo is also looking forward to collaborating with PlayTime’s various activities.
When asked how she plans to promote online gaming, she said, “We have many shows. We have promos for that. What I liked here at PlayTime is they’re very committed to Filipinos to learn responsible gaming.”
“Heaven represents the kind of energy we want to champion — authentic, driven and full of heart,” said Krizia Cortez, PlayTime’s director of public relations.
“She embodies our platform’s mix of gun, fire and Filipina empowerment. We couldn’t have chosen a better face for PlayTime,” she added.
No love life for Bela Padilla
Love life will have to take a backseat for Bela Padilla.
This, she stressed after signing up with Star Magic recently.
“Not right now,” came Padilla’s reply to MJ Felipe’s query about whether she was looking for love.
“There’s nothing now. Let’s see,” she added.
Looking back, Padilla said that her stint in FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano left a mark on her acting career on television.
“In a way, it put me on the mainstream map. I constantly say this, when I went to the provinces, they still call me Carmen and they were looking for Coco Martin. I feel like Ang Probinsyano tested my acting range,” she said.
When asked if she’s open to guesting in Batang Quiapo, Padilla said: “Why not, but I feel like guesting in Coco’s next TV show.”