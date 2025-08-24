Truth matters

Now it can be told. AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica are already parents to their two children, aged one and nine months.

The revelation came from AJ’s dad, Jeric Raval, during the victory party on Saturday, 23 August, for the recent FAMAS Awards night, where he clinched the best supporting actor award for his role in Mamay: A Journey To Greatness.

It was in November 2022 that AJ Raval reportedly gave birth to her first child, which the couple denied in 2024 during an interview with Julius Babao on his YouTube channel.

Raval said she’s surprised at the rumors because they make it appear that she gives birth every year.

“First of all, I was not pregnant every year. It’s like I am pregnant yearly,” Raval said.

“It’s nothing,” Abrenica said in his denial.

Heaven Peralejo’s dream

When officially launched as the ambassador of PlayTime on Thursday, 21 August, Heaven Peralejo mentioned she’s looking forward to working with Vic Sotto, PlayTime’s first ambassador