Trillo drools over Brownlee-RHJ team-up

Having decorated imports Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Justin Brownlee share the court and don the same color of jerseys is a dream.

Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo could actually realize that once the stars aligned for the two three-time Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Best Import winners reached a mouthwatering pact to team up for the Bolts in the coming East Asia Super League (EASL).

Trillo expressed excitement at the prospect of the two talented reinforcements beefing up the Bolts’ roster for the international competition erupting on 8 October.

“Who wouldn’t want to have those two?” Trillo said about the reports of the MVP Group and San Miguel Corporation forming an unlikely alliance to bolster Meralco’s chances in the tournament.

If the plan materializes, Trillo will have the luxury of fielding two of the PBA’s most prolific scorers, lockdown defenders and passionate reinforcements.

SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua earlier floated the idea of making Barangay Ginebra resident import Brownlee available for the Bolts, who ironically suffered four PBA championship series heartbreaks at the hands of the naturalized Filipino.

Hollis-Jefferson, on the other hand, has won three titles for Meralco’s sister team TNT — all against Brownlee’s Kings.

Trillo said having both players play for Meralco is not yet cast in stone, however.

The Bolts are waiting for the return of the active consultant Nenad Vucinic to discuss with the coaching staff and team manager Paolo Trillo the potential Brownlee and Hollis-Jefferson tandem.

A DAILY TRIBUNE source said team management is ‘working on it and hoping for the best.’

Meralco aims to improve from its 2-4 win-loss record last year. The Bolts have yet to reach the playoffs of the tournament featuring the best ball clubs from the top leagues in the region.

Last year, naturalized big man Ange Kouame reinforced Meralco with imports DJ Kennedy and Akil Mitchell.