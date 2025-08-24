Travel outfit mistakes you should avoid on planes, according to experts

Flying can be uncomfortable enough with tight seats, limited legroom, and long hours in transit — but what you wear on a plane can make the difference between a smooth trip and a miserable one.

Travel + Leisure recently outlined ten common wardrobe mistakes that passengers should steer clear of when flying, along with smarter alternatives that balance comfort, style, and practicality.

Leave the open-toe Shoes at home

While sandals or flip-flops might seem convenient at airport security, open-toe shoes are not the best choice for flying. Aside from offering little protection in crowded spaces, they can also make your feet feel cold during long flights. According to Travel + Leisure, a better option is a pair of comfortable walking sneakers, which are both supportive and easy to slip off if needed.

Pajamas aren’t plane-friendly

Wearing pajamas to the airport may sound cozy, but it can send the wrong impression and leave you underdressed for sudden changes in temperature. Instead, opt for a versatile loungewear set that offers both comfort and a polished look — perfect for transitioning from plane to destination.

Rethink your jewelry

Travel + Leisure also cautions against wearing expensive jewelry, such as engagement rings, during flights. These can be easy to misplace or draw unwanted attention. A safer alternative is wearing affordable fashion jewelry that still gives you style without the stress of losing something valuable.

Skip the strong scents

Fragrance-based deodorants or perfumes might irritate other passengers in the enclosed cabin. A more considerate choice is unscented deodorant, which keeps you fresh without overwhelming others nearby.

Secure your bag choices

Carrying an open-top purse can be risky when it comes to keeping your belongings safe. Experts recommend switching to a zippered bag to avoid accidental spills or theft while traveling.

Socks matter too

It might be tempting to wear regular ankle socks, but Travel + Leisure notes that compression socks are a healthier alternative. They help with circulation and can reduce the risk of swelling or discomfort on long-haul flights.

Comfort over rigid denim

Stiff jeans or trousers can restrict movement and make sitting for long hours unpleasant. Instead, slacks with an elastic waistband provide comfort and flexibility while still looking neat.

Hair accessories can make a difference

Sharp or bulky hair clips, such as claw clips, can poke against your head during the flight. A soft scrunchie, however, keeps your hair in place while allowing you to rest comfortably.

Dress in layers

A tank top alone won’t do much for fluctuating cabin temperatures. The smarter approach is to wear a light, comfy layer that you can easily add or remove as needed.

Skip the underwire

Underwire bras may dig into your skin when seated for hours. Travel + Leisure recommends bralettes or sports bras instead, which provide support without the discomfort.

Comfort and consideration go hand in hand

Air travel is stressful enough without clothing choices making it worse. By swapping out restrictive or impractical items for more versatile and comfortable options, you’ll not only feel better in transit but also arrive at your destination ready to go.