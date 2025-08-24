Tim Burton's 'Sleepy Hollow' gets comic book sequel

Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow (1999) is finally getting a sequel via comics.

Entertainment Weekly reports that IDW Dark will be publishing a new comic series, titled Return to Sleepy Hollow, that is set 15 years after the events of the film which starred Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci. It will be written by Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic writer Casey Gilly, with artwork by Savanna Mayer.

It is set to hit the shelves on 29 October.

Sleepy Hollow is adapted from Washington Irving’s 1820 short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The movie adaptation is one of Burton’s most iconic films, alongside Edward Scissorhands and Beetlejuice.