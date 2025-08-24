Thoughts to live by: 24 August, 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time

Liturgy of the Word—Is. 66:17-21; Ps. 117:1, 2; Heb. 12:5-7, 11-13; Lk. 13:22-30.

1. 1st Reading, Is. 66: 17-21. Chapter 66 is the last chapter of the Book of Isaiah. The Israelites have returned from exile. Isaiah prophesies that the Lord will reject and punish those who abuse the Temple worship. But the Lord approves the sincere and true worshipper, "the afflicted one, crushed in spirit, who trembles at my word" (v. 2).

2. In our 1st Reading, God summons the neighboring nations to Zion. From them, messengers will be sent to far distant lands to proclaim the divine glory (vv. 18-19). The Jews in exile shall come and gather together in Jerusalem (v. 20). Some will be chosen by the Lord as priests and levites (v. 21). The idea of the "gathering of nations" has an eschatological reference -- the gathering of all peoples on the day of judgement.

3. Resp. Ps. 117:1, 2 -- Consisting of two verses, this shortest of hymns calls on the nations to acknowledge God's supremacy. "Praise the Lord, all you nations! Extol him, all you peoples!" (v. 1). "His mercy for us is strong; the faithfulness of the Lord is forever. Hallelujah!" (v. 2).

4. 2nd Reading, Heb. 12:5-7, 11-13 -- Paul speaks of our suffering as sharing in the sufferings of Christ. Moreover, suffering is a way of being disciplined by the Lord, a sign of God's love. "For whom the Lord loves, he disciplines" (v. 6). "Endure your trials as 'discipline'; God treats you as sons" (v. 7). Discipline might seem to be a cause for pain, but it brings "the peaceful fruit of righteousness," a share in God's holiness (vv. 10-11).

5. Gospel, Lk. 13: 22-30 -- The Narrow Door, Salvation and Rejection. On his way to his Passion in Jerusalem, Jesus passes through towns and villages, teaching about salvation in the kingdom of God. Someone asks him, "Lord, will only a few people be saved?"

(vv. 22-23). He answers, "Strive to enter through the narrow door, for many, I tell you, will attempt to enter but will not be strong enough" (v. 24).

6. The door into heaven is narrow. Salvation will require one's utmost "striving," "discipline," strength of will, mind, and heart. Above all, as a "sine qua non," is God's grace.

7. The parable is particularly addressed to the Scribes and Pharisees and generally to the Jews. It is not enough for them to know the Master of the house (the Lord) or be descendants of the biblical patriarchs. Such credentials do not win admission. The Lord would still cast them out, saying, "I do not know where you are from. Depart from me, all you evildoers!" (vv. 25-28; see also Mt. 7:21-23; Mt. 25: 11-12; Lk. 13:25; Lk. 6:46; 1 Jn. 2:4). Righteousness, faith, obedience to the Lord's will, and charity are necessary.

8. Jesus then extends salvation to the Gentiles. "And people will come from the east and the west and from the north and the south and will recline at table in the kingdom of God. For behold, some are last who will be first, and some are first who will be last" (vv. 29-30). Those called last (the Gentiles) will precede those to whom the invitation to enter was first extended (the Jews).

9. Prayer -- O God, you cause the minds of the faithful to unite in a single purpose. Grant your people to love what you command and to desire what you promise, that, amid the uncertainties of this world, our hearts may be fixed where true gladness is found, through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen.

