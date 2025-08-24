This simple five-peso fix could speed up your post-surgery recovery

A surprising recovery trick after surgery is making waves online, and it’s probably sitting in your pocket right now.

Dr. Myro Figura, an anesthesiologist, explained that chewing gum can help patients bounce back faster after abdominal surgery by jump-starting the digestive system. “Any surgery in your abdomen stops your bowels from working, basically puts them to sleep. That means nausea, bloating, constipation,” Figura said, as reported by the New York Post.

The effect isn’t limited to operations on the stomach itself. According to Figura, anesthesia and post-surgery medications can slow digestion, leaving many patients struggling with discomfort and constipation. But something as simple as a stick of gum can signal the body to “wake up.”

“Chewing gum sends a signal to your bowels to restart and wake up from sleep,” Figura added.

The viral tip was sparked by Dr. Zion Ko Lamm, who shared on social media that her GI doctor husband handed her spearmint gum immediately after her C-section. Figura later confirmed that the hack works for most minimally invasive abdominal surgeries.

Doctors typically require patients to have a bowel movement before hospital discharge, making gum chewing more than just a casual remedy. Gastrointestinal dysfunction is not only a major cause of extended hospital stays but can also lead to severe complications if unresolved.

Backing up this advice, studies cited by the New York Post found that patients who chewed gum after surgery had significantly faster recovery of normal bowel activity. Within three hours, 76 percent of gum-chewers showed regular bowel sounds compared to just 47 percent in the control group. By five hours, the numbers jumped to 91 percent versus 78 percent.

Medical experts highlight that chewing gum is a simple, affordable, and low-risk way to aid post-surgical recovery — and it doesn’t require a prescription. So, if you’re headed for surgery anytime soon, adding a pack of gum to your hospital bag might just help you get back on track sooner.