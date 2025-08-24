The start of something new

Weddings are milestones that mark the beginning of a shared life, a new home and everyday moments that become treasured memories. Couples prepare their journey of togetherness, they bring to life a space, which they complete piece by piece and call it their own.
There is a chic haven of luxe settings that offers a variety of ideas for newlywed couples. The SM Store Gift Registry, a thoughtful, convenient and seamless way to turn dreams into realities one gift at a time. Everything you need is here —from cookware to beddings to furniture, appliances and other essentials.
Creating your gift registry is easy, enjoyable and comes with a number of perks. You can walk into the SM Home section of any SM Store and head to the Gift Registry counter, where an advisor will guide you through the process. You can even get a 10 percent registrant discount for availing of the service. If you prefer to do things from home, you can also register online at www.smgiftregistry.com. It’s convenient, intuitive and tailored to your pace and preferences.
Once your wish list is set, you will receive a unique link to your registry. You can include this in your wedding or housewarming invitations, post it on social media, or even link it to your wedding website. Your guests can browse through your list, pick a gift, have it wrapped for free and either reserve it for pickup or have it delivered directly to your doorstep. It’s gifting made simple for them and for you. Your loved ones can choose items they know you want and need.
Every gift becomes more personal, practical and purposeful. For your guests, it takes the guesswork out of gifting. For you, it ensures that the start of your new chapter is filled with items that truly matter, gifts that will make your everyday life easier, beautiful and meaningful.
More than just a shopping service, the SM Store Gift Registry is a celebration of thoughtfulness. It honors the idea that behind every gift is a loved one who wants to support you, your joy and the life you’re about to build.