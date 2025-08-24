The art of trophy making for CCP Thirteen Artists Awards: More than just a prize

Looking at the trophy as visual artwork that intersects with traditions of monumentality, material culture, and design history, the three artists behind the uniquely designed trophies given to previous batches of CCP TAA shared their insights into their creative concepts, personal experiences throughout the process, and the deeper significance of both the trophy and its creation.

Moderated by artist-designer Stanley Ruiz, the public conversation was part of the exhibition Creative Continuum: Thirteen Artists Awards 1970–2024, which ran until 18 May at the Bulwagang Roberto Chabet, located at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez in CCP Complex in Pasay City.

Art of trophy making

Growing up surrounded by trophies, Alcarazen was thrilled when he was invited to design the trophy for the CCP TAA 2015. His design drew inspiration from his own TAA trophy from 2000, which was created by artist Dan Raralio.

Like Raralio’s work, Alcazaren’s trophy featured the nameplate cutting through the center of the piece. What set his design apart was the personal touch he added to each trophy, resonating the uniqueness of each awardee.

Six years after receiving his CCP TAA trophy in 2006, Pastrana was commissioned to create the trophy for the 2012 edition of the prestigious visual arts award. Taking a more industrial approach, Pastrana was inspired by observing a pocket survival kit being sold on the street. It sparked an idea of crafting a trophy as a collection of an artist’s essential tools for survival, symbolizing what every artist needs to thrive.