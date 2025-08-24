SUBSCRIBE NOW
TESDA boosts Negros training centers

TALISAY CITY, Negros Occidental — The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has received two land properties in Negros Occidental for the establishment of Regional Training and Innovation Centers in the Negros Island Region.

TESDA director general Jose Francisco Benitez led the signing of the deeds of donation over the weekend during a Technical-Vocational Education and Training event at Nature’s Village Resort.

Symbiosis Management and Development Corp., represented by Antonio Montinola, donated a 10,000-square-meter lot in Barangay Matab-ang, Talisay City. Beneterra Consolidated Corp., represented by Raoul Benedicto, donated a 25,000-square-meter area in Victorias City.

TESDA Negros Occidental
Regional Training and Innovation Centers
Talisay City land donation

