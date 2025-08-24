Taft Avenue shooting kills cop

Authorities reported that a police officer was killed and two civilians were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Pasay City.

Reports disclosed that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. at the corner of Taft Avenue and Primero de Mayo Street in Barangay 90.

According to witnesses, the assailant, who was on foot, suddenly opened fire on the officer — a 39-year-old assigned to the District Tactical Operations Center of the Manila Police District — as he sat on his motorcycle.

“There was no arguing, they just shot at each other,” one witness said. “The suspect was shot three times, and the officer returned fire.”

Two men, ages 31 and 64, were also injured when the shooting struck their passing tricycle.

“It was just a chain reaction,” the witness added. “Maybe because the driver was so scared, it seemed like he just stopped.”

The witness said the gunman fled the scene and was met by an accomplice who was waiting nearby.

Meanwhile, Police Col. Joselito de Sesto, Pasay City Police chief, said police the motive for the shooting was robbery.

“These suspects had been going around and they saw the officer was wearing a necklace. They tried to snatch it from behind, but the victim noticed, stepped back and drew his gun,” De Sesto said.

Authorities are also investigating the possibility that the incident may be linked to the killing of an intelligence officer from the Highway Patrol Group in Makati City earlier this month.

“It is the same modus operandi. They would try to steal an item and shoot in case of resistance,” De Sesto said.