Success is full of wonder and flowers

When people speak of elegance and magic in Philippine celebrations, one name always blooms to the forefront: Teddy Manuel. For more than two decades, Manuel has transformed ballrooms, gardens and event halls into dreamscapes — spaces where flowers, light and imagination converge to tell stories of love and legacy.
Yet, behind the grandeur of his signature floral arches and immersive installations lies a journey that began not in a design studio, but in the most unexpected of places: a newspaper article.
“I started my business way back 20 years ago,” Teddy recalls with a laugh. “At that time, the event styling industry was just emerging. We only knew florists or caterers as the ones doing decorations — there wasn’t really a segment called ‘event styling.’”
What drew him in was curiosity. Leafing through the pages of a newspaper before the year 2000, Teddy stumbled upon an article showcasing beautiful weddings. That single moment sparked a lifelong passion. “I was so amazed and started studying what event styling really was. It’s about transforming the venue and creating ambience. I thought, ‘This looks easy — I guess I can do this.’ And everything started from there.”
From curiosity to craft
That “easy” beginning would prove to be anything but. The path of event styling in the Philippines was uncharted, and Teddy found himself helping pioneer an entirely new industry. From simple flower arrangements, he began crafting larger-than-life spaces, setting the tone for weddings and events that felt both deeply personal and dazzlingly original.
His engineering background helped him build with precision, but it was his artistry that made his work unforgettable. Over the years, he expanded beyond bouquets and centerpieces to transforming entire venues — whether a grand cathedral wedding or a seaside celebration.
The art of listening
For Teddy, design is never about imposing his vision; it is about weaving together the stories of his clients. “My mantra has always been: listen to the client. Weddings are very personal,” he says. “If I only followed trends or my own preferences, it wouldn’t work. But if you listen to their love story — how they met, how they envision their wedding — the creative process starts there. From that, I build something dynamic, immersive, and up-to-date, but still personal to the couple.”
That philosophy has guided him through collaborations with high-profile clients, celebrity weddings, and even international showcases. His installations are known for being not just beautiful but deeply resonant — mirroring the individuality of the couples who commission them.
Spotlight on the stylists
This year, Teddy is one of the featured creatives at the Let’s Celebrate Expo 2025, an event dedicated to honoring the people behind the scenes who bring life to milestone occasions. For him, joining was an easy yes.
“We’re grateful to Marbee Go for putting the spotlight on people behind the scenes,” Teddy shares. “Every expo she organizes is different. She handpicks suppliers — new, experienced, unique. So whether you’re a bride, groom, or celebrant, everything is complete in one place.”
It’s this spirit of collaboration —between suppliers, stylists, and clients — that continues to elevate the industry. In Teddy’s eyes, each event is not just décor, but a tapestry woven from many hands and hearts.
Wisdom for the big day
Two decades of styling have taught Teddy countless lessons, but his ultimate advice for couples is surprisingly simple. “Choose your suppliers carefully. Make sure they do it with passion,” he says.
In a world of Pinterest boards and fleeting trends, his reminder is timeless: true beauty lies not just in execution, but in the heart of those who bring visions to life.
The legacy of a dream maker
From his first foray sparked by a newspaper clipping to becoming one of the most sought-after event stylists in the country, Teddy Manuel’s career is a testament to passion, persistence, and the power of listening. His designs do more than fill a space — they create experiences, capture memories and transform fleeting hours into timeless moments.
For every couple who walks down an aisle he has adorned, or every guest who gasps at the sight of his grand floral installations, Teddy’s artistry becomes part of their story. And in many ways, that is his legacy: not just styling events, but shaping memories that last forever.
