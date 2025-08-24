Success is full of wonder and flowers

Wisdom for the big day

Two decades of styling have taught Teddy countless lessons, but his ultimate advice for couples is surprisingly simple. “Choose your suppliers carefully. Make sure they do it with passion,” he says.

In a world of Pinterest boards and fleeting trends, his reminder is timeless: true beauty lies not just in execution, but in the heart of those who bring visions to life.

The legacy of a dream maker

From his first foray sparked by a newspaper clipping to becoming one of the most sought-after event stylists in the country, Teddy Manuel’s career is a testament to passion, persistence, and the power of listening. His designs do more than fill a space — they create experiences, capture memories and transform fleeting hours into timeless moments.

For every couple who walks down an aisle he has adorned, or every guest who gasps at the sight of his grand floral installations, Teddy’s artistry becomes part of their story. And in many ways, that is his legacy: not just styling events, but shaping memories that last forever.

When people speak of elegance and magic in Philippine celebrations, one name always blooms to the forefront: Teddy Manuel. For more than two decades, Manuel has transformed ballrooms, gardens and event halls into dreamscapes — spaces where flowers, light and imagination converge to tell stories of love and legacy.

Yet, behind the grandeur of his signature floral arches and immersive installations lies a journey that began not in a design studio, but in the most unexpected of places: a newspaper article.

“I started my business way back 20 years ago,” Teddy recalls with a laugh. “At that time, the event styling industry was just emerging. We only knew florists or caterers as the ones doing decorations — there wasn’t really a segment called ‘event styling.’”

What drew him in was curiosity. Leafing through the pages of a newspaper before the year 2000, Teddy stumbled upon an article showcasing beautiful weddings. That single moment sparked a lifelong passion. “I was so amazed and started studying what event styling really was. It’s about transforming the venue and creating ambience. I thought, ‘This looks easy — I guess I can do this.’ And everything started from there.”

From curiosity to craft

That “easy” beginning would prove to be anything but. The path of event styling in the Philippines was uncharted, and Teddy found himself helping pioneer an entirely new industry. From simple flower arrangements, he began crafting larger-than-life spaces, setting the tone for weddings and events that felt both deeply personal and dazzlingly original.

His engineering background helped him build with precision, but it was his artistry that made his work unforgettable. Over the years, he expanded beyond bouquets and centerpieces to transforming entire venues — whether a grand cathedral wedding or a seaside celebration.