Stream 'Jose Rizal' movie for free

Jose Rizal, the 1998 historical film digitally restored and remastered by Central Digital Lab and GMA Post Production, can now be streamed for free on YouTube.

On Facebook, GMA Pictures shared that CDL spent up to 1,600 hours repairing deep moving scratches, burn marks, missing frames, flicker, grain, audio impairments, and other defects in the film copy.

Jose Rizal was the most-awarded film during the 1998 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), taking home 17 out of the 18 awards that year, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Actor and Best Director.

The movie, helmed by the late director Marilou Diaz-Abaya and written by Ricky Lee, Jun Lana and Peter Ong Lim, is a three-hour epic that explores the life and struggles of the country's national hero, Jose Rizal.

Cesar Montano plays the title role. With him in the movie are Joel Torre, Jaime Fabregas, Gloria Diaz, Gardo Verzosa, Monique Wilson, Chin Chin Gutierrez, Mickey Ferriols, Pen Medina and Peque Gallaga.