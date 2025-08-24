Starbucks to close 90 mobile-order stores in 23 states

Starbucks plans to shut down up to 90 mobile-order and pickup store locations across 23 U.S. states, CEO Brian Niccol announced.

According to a report by USA Today, the closures are part of a shift toward the company’s “Back to Starbucks” initiative, which aims to bring back the traditional coffeehouse experience.

"We found this format to be overly transactional and lacking the warmth and human connection that defines our brand," Niccol said on July 29.

The stores affected by the closures were designed for mobile orders and quick pickups, but the company found that the model didn't support the customer engagement it values.

Some of the stores will be permanently closed, while others will be converted into traditional Starbucks coffeehouses, Niccol said.

The new direction, which has been in development since September 2024, is intended to encourage more authentic customer interactions and foster a more personal, welcoming environment.

The closures will impact locations in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.