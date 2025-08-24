Sotto offers wages to needy on birthday

Senate Minority Leader Vicente Sotto III announced Sunday that he will donate his first two months of salary to a scholarship program for underprivileged students, a fulfillment of a campaign promise.

Sotto, who celebrated his 77th birthday on Sunday, said he had already received his first two months of pay as a senator.

“As I promised during the campaign, I will give this to those who need financial help, particularly in the field of education — to help students who are struggling,” he said in a message to reporters.

Sotto first made the promise in April 2025 during a campaign event in Pampanga for the midterm elections.

He said the applications are being screened thoroughly. As of now, he said there is one approved scholar, five applicants are ready for screening and interviews, and 12 are completing their requirements.