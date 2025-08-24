Sopranos actor Jerry Adler dies at 96

Born into a theater family, Adler spent decades behind the scenes on Broadway before stepping in front of the camera. He was stage manager for the original 1956 production of My Fair Lady and later directed its 1976 revival. He also worked on productions including Annie and Marlene Dietrich.

Adler transitioned to acting in the early 1990s, appearing on shows such as Law & Order, Quantum Leap, and Brooklyn Bridge.

His most memorable role came on The Sopranos, where he played loan shark and trusted adviser Hesh Rabkin for six seasons.

Beyond The Sopranos, Adler appeared in The Good Wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Broad City, and Transparent. In 2024, he released a memoir, Too Funny For Words, recounting his decades in theater and television.

Reflecting on his long career, Adler said simply: “It’s been a glorious run.”