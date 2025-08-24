Solons so low

DAILY TRIBUNE sent a photographer to Calumpit, Bulacan, to document the situation there amid the wasted flood control projects that have lit the fuse of President Ferdinand Marcos III.

A livid Marcos said he was “angry” and “extremely disappointed” after finding a project in nearby Baliwag, Bulacan, which had been marked “100 percent complete” and fully paid for, based on government records, did not exist.

What met the lensman’s eyes was the deplorable situation in the municipality, which lives in a world of water after an intense rain.

The inundation predictably happens after considerable rains despite P2.18 billion in projects to end the blight over the past three years.