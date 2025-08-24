SC reveals acting Shari’ah courts presiding judges

The Supreme Court (SC) has appointed two acting presiding judges to Shari’ah courts, a move the Philippine Muslim Judges Association (PMJA) said will enhance justice in Muslim communities.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo signed two separate orders for the appointments, part of the Supreme Court’s ongoing effort to strengthen judicial processes in the special courts.

Judge Ysnaira A. Ibrahim, the presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court in Cotabato City, will also preside over the 5th Shari’ah District Court in the same city.

Meantime, Judge Lailane C. Tiboron-Biruar, the presiding judge of the Municipal Trial Court in Shariff Aguak, will lead the 2nd Shari’ah Circuit Court in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

In a statement, the PMJA expressed full support for the appointments, stating that the designations reflect the Supreme Court’s commitment to fair and efficient judicial processes for Muslims.

The group added that it is confident that both judges will uphold “integrity, impartiality, and service in accordance with the noble principles of Shari’ah and Philippine law.”