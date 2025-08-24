Sandbox Collective to stage Tony-winner 'Spring Awakening' in 2026

The Sandbox Collective is set to ignite Manila’s theater scene in 2026 with its staging of the Tony Award-winning rock musical Spring Awakening. The production opens in February at The Black Box, Proscenium Theater in Rockwell.
Directed by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan with musical direction by Ejay Yatco, the coming-of-age musical blends rock, rebellion, and raw emotion in a story that has captivated audiences worldwide.
In preparation for the production, open auditions will be held on 31 August and 1 September 2025. Interested performers can find full audition details at www.thesandboxco.com/spring-2026
First staged on Broadway in 2006, Spring Awakening is based on Frank Wedekind’s 1891 German play. With music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, the musical follows a group of teenagers in 19th-century Germany as they navigate the complexities of adolescence and sexuality. Its rock-infused score set it apart from traditional musicals, earning it eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and a Grammy for its cast recording. The show has since been staged across the globe, from London’s West End to international tours, and was revived on Broadway in 2015.