Sandbox Collective to stage Tony-winner 'Spring Awakening' in 2026

The Sandbox Collective is set to ignite Manila’s theater scene in 2026 with its staging of the Tony Award-winning rock musical Spring Awakening. The production opens in February at The Black Box, Proscenium Theater in Rockwell.

Directed by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan with musical direction by Ejay Yatco, the coming-of-age musical blends rock, rebellion, and raw emotion in a story that has captivated audiences worldwide.

In preparation for the production, open auditions will be held on 31 August and 1 September 2025. Interested performers can find full audition details at www.thesandboxco.com/spring-2026