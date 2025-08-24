RUNRIO, Singlife roll out Phl Marathon Majors

Running is about to expand to a nationwide reach come 2026.

Singlife Philippines, in partnership with RUNRIO, is launching the Singlife Philippine Marathon Majors, a premier running series that brings together eight world-class races across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“We really want to encourage a lot of Filipino people to have a healthy lifestyle through running,” RUNRIO president Rio dela Cruz said.

“At the same time, we’re providing a platform and opportunity for our national athletes by staging these kinds of events. We want local runners to travel across the country and also attract international runners to join."

Singlife will also serve as the title sponsor for five of the eight races in the Iloilo Marathon on 12 April, the Cebu International Marathon on 12 July, the Davao Marahon on 15 August, the One Clark International Marathon on 20 September, and the Cagayan de Oro Marathon on 13 December, with SM Supermalls serving as presentor and is supported by the Department of Tourism.

Completing the race roster are the Ayala Philippine Marathon 2026 on 22 February, the Galaxy Manila Marathon on 7 June, and the Trilogy Run Asia National Finals on 8 November, making this the country’s most extensive marathon circuit to date.