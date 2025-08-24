SUBSCRIBE NOW
Reflect Filipino icons’ bravery, selflessness — DND chief

Pedestrians walk past mural and bas-relief sculptures depicting national and modern-day heroes at the Lagusnilad Underpass in Manila ahead of the National Heroes Day celebrated every last Monday of the month of August. Photograph by toto lozano for DAILY TRIBUNE
The Department of National Defense (DND) joined the nation Sunday in commemorating National Heroes Day, with Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. calling on Filipinos to honor the sacrifices of both historical and modern-day heroes.

Teodoro urged the public to reflect on the bravery and selflessness of those who gave their lives for the country’s freedom and sovereignty.

He also stressed that while times have changed, the goal remains the same — to safeguard a “free, prosperous and united Philippines.”

“May the spirit of heroism inherent in us Filipinos remain alive in our hearts and consciousness,” Teodoro said. “The defense of our sovereignty is not the duty of a few, but the responsibility of every Filipino.”

He also paid tribute to modern heroes, including overseas Filipino workers, healthcare professionals, teachers, athletes and fisherfolk, whose daily contributions continue to advance the nation.

“These modern heroes prove that each one of us can contribute to the realization of our national aspirations,” Teodoro said.

The Defense secretary also encouraged Filipinos to honor the sacrifices of past heroes through “dignified and peaceful means” in the pursuit of a nation that remains “strong and unbowed in the face of any challenge.”

National Heroes Day is celebrated on the last Monday of August to honor all Filipino heroes, both known and unnamed, who fought for the country’s independence and dignity.

