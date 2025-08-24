Recharged and recovered

Jayson Vayson and his camp need not worry about feeling drowsy and disoriented by the time he fights Puerto Rican three-belt titleholder Oscar Collazo on 20 September at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

“He will arrive in the US way before that,” the well-connected Sean Gibbons told DAILY TRIBUNE on Sunday when asked if Vayson will land in Los Angeles two weeks before the scheduled 12-rounder.

Indio is 115 miles (185 kilometers from Los Angeles) and the ride lasts about two hours.

“(He) will be very adjusted (by fight night),” added Gibbons, who played a pivotal role in having Vayson challenge Collazo not just for the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association (WBA) straps but the Ring magazine belt as well.

Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions (GBP) is staging the slugfest with the intent of showcasing Collazo as boxing’s next star.

Undefeated in 12 bouts with nine knockouts, Collazo’s Filipino victims include Melvin Jerusalem, Garen Diagan and Vic Saludar.

The win over Jerusalem, who surrendered on his stool at the end of the seventh stanza — gave Collazo the WBO crown. Last year, he annexed the WBA jewels after stopping Thailand’s Thammanoon Niyomtrong in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Collazo is hoping to become undisputed champion at 105 pounds should he repulse Vayson next month.

The World Boxing Council champion is Jerusalem while the International Boxing Federation titlist is another Filipino, Pedro Taduran.

While waiting for the final schedule, 27-year-old Vayson keeps himself focused in training under the watchful eyes of chief trainer Allan Alegria at the Highland Boxing Gym in Baguio City.

Although he has fought thrice in Japan, twice in Thailand and one each in Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, Vayson has a 14-1-1 win-loss-draw card with eight knockouts.

But one thing that his team is addressing is the weight since Vayson has never fought at 105 pounds since 2018.

Brico Santig, who manages and promotes the Agusan del Sur-born puncher, has instructed those handling the training to work on cutting down weight.