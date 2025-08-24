Rags to leeches

In modern day literature, leeches are often used as symbols for those who sponge off others without genuinely giving back. They attach to their hosts so they can insatiably draw their blood and leave them dry and depleted in the process.

This is why leeches like Sarah and Curlee Discaya should not have gotten any media mileage. Theirs is not an inspiring story but a constant reminder of the many ills of corruption and how it undermines democracy.

To be honest, while it is not fair to accuse certain media personalities of being envelop journalists, the fact that they elected to cover the spouses doesn’t make any sense. The public has no interest in them and their story is not necessarily uplifting.

Rather, it is a blatant insult to the many hardworking Filipinos, who, despite toiling day and night, still find it difficult to make ends meet.

In fairness to Arnold Clavio or maybe, Arn-Arn (as I could no longer distinguish between the two), he is correct in calling out Mayor Vico for his statement.

Certainly, to declare that the media is corrupt is one thing. But to insinuate that Korina Sanchez and Julius Babao received monetary incentives if not outright bribes in exchange for positive coverage is another thing.

It requires at least some modicum of evidence enough to invite suspicion. By simply making an allegation, it exposes the subject individuals to unfair public treatment. Indeed, there is a reason why due process is a primordial right.

However, these two cannot blame the public for indicting them. For again, they don’t have any plausible excuse to feature the Discayas unless the intention is to dig deep into how they amassed wealth seemingly overnight sans legitimate reasons.

So, whether they actually received money or not is not really the issue. Besides, there is nothing unlawful about it. It’s an ethical choice that is not legally demandable.

It highlights though how the media may be complicit to perpetuation of corruption or even worse, part and parcel of a complex network of deceit that deflects accountability but normalizes wrongdoing through collective participation.

Corruption is understandably a culture — something, which we cannot eradicate in our lifetime, but hopefully can be addressed by small steps decisively taken to promote accountability and pursue genuine reform.

If on-going investigations remain selective and people still cling on to personality politics, they may just be weaponized to crush political opponents through a semblance of initiatives that are merely optics and offer no lasting panacea. Just like it has always been.

If the President is sincere in his crusade, he should prosecute everyone involved regardless of political affiliation and indebtedness. Everything starts from and ends with him.