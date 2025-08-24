QC gov’t alarmed over dengue cases rise

Dengue cases in Quezon City have increased by 151 percent this year, with 7,084 cases recorded and 23 deaths from January to 22 August, according to the city’s chief epidemiologist.

Dr. Rolly Cruz of the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division said the recent heavy rains from tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon have led to an increase in breeding sites for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which carries the dengue virus.

In the past two weeks alone, the city has recorded 471 dengue cases. Nearly half of the cases involved children ages 10 and under, while those ages 11 to 20 accounted for 1,957 cases.

“We know that if we do not clean our homes, water could accumulate and that will help mosquitoes breed faster,” Cruz said. “Unfortunately, they are carriers of the dengue virus.”

The barangays with the highest number of cases are Batasan Hills, Payatas, Commonwealth and Holy Spirit.

Cruz said all city health centers are prepared for the influx of cases and urged the public to immediately bring family members to the nearest health center if they have flu symptoms for two to three days.

The city’s “fever fast lanes” remain in effect at all health centers, where patients will be tested for dengue and leptospirosis.

Cruz also cited that leptospirosis cases in Quezon City have been decreasing over the past week and advised those exposed to floods to take prophylaxis to prevent the disease.

To recall, the Department of Health has also ordered hospitals to activate dengue fast lanes to ensure patients are managed immediately.

According to an earlier Philippine Health Insurance Corporation circular, patients hospitalized for severe dengue can now avail of a benefit package of up to P47,000, up from the previous P16,000. Patients with mild dengue can avail of a package worth P19,000.