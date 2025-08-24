Praveenar Singh crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2025

Praveenar Singh is set to carry Thailand’s colors on the global stage as she competes at the 74th Miss Universe on November 21, 2025.

Her participation continues Thailand’s strong pageant legacy, with the country’s most recent Miss Universe placement in 2024 when Suchata Chuangsri finished as 3rd Runner-Up. Earlier this year, Suchata further cemented her mark in pageantry by winning the Miss World 2025 crown in Telangana, India.

Thailand proudly holds two Miss Universe titles: Apasra Hongsakula in 1965 and Porntip Nakhirunkanok in 1988. With Praveenar’s elegance and determination, the nation hopes to welcome a third crown.

Will she make history for Thailand? All eyes are on her this November.