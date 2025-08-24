MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — School pride fueled University of San Carlos (USC) in mounting a comeback to prevail over archrival University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14 for a podium finish in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg Sunday at the Mandaue Sports Complex.

The reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) champions rediscovered their sharp form after yielding the opening frame behind the inspired games of Ghanna Suan, Angel Galinato and Julianne Yu.

USC refused to allow the Lady Panthers to score a payback from their heartbreaking loss in the CESAFI finals last year.

“I would say that (school pride) was a factor in this win,” Lady Warriors head coach Grace Antigua said.

USC, which shocked Ateneo de Manila University in a grueling five-set battle last Saturday, finished the tournament with a 2-1 win-loss record.

The Lady Warrior can end up with a second place finish if unbeaten Adamson University wins over the Blue Eagles in their match, still being played as of press time.

Suan led USC’s balanced scoring with 14 points anchored on 13 attacks. MGalinato had 11 points while Yu got all of her 10 points from kills including USC’s last two points of the match.

The Lady Warriors responded with a mighty bounce back in the second set before claiming the next two frames.

“It was the eagerness of the girls in the second set. It gave us the momentum. We were still adjusting in the first set,” said Antigua, who was a member of the national team that won gold in the 1981, 1985 and 1987 Southeast Asian Games.

USC shook off a 0-3 start in the fourth frame with a 10-3 fightback to take control. Another 10-2 barrage gave the Lady Warriors a commanding, 21-12 advantage.

Yu pushed USC at match point, 24-13, before USPF saved a point. Yu sealed the deal with a sharp cross.

The Lady Panthers finished their campaign winless after three outings.

Katrina Inot tallied 17 points, Cherish Dayame had 14 points while Kaye Bunao and Faith Salbador submitted 10 each in a losing effort.

The three-leg tournament will make a final stop in Batangas from 29 to 31 August.

National Collegiate Athletic Association champion College of St. Benilde, Letran, Far Eastern University and University of Batangas will vie for the crown.