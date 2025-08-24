PLDT faces Kobe Shinwa, eyes PVL Invitational final

Games today

(Philsports Arena)

4 p.m. — PLDT vs Kobe Shinwa

6:30 p.m. — Cignal vs ZUS Coffee

In a week that demands more than just talent and skills — where stamina, mental toughness and recovery could make or break a campaign — four teams enter a critical stretch in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational, all chasing a coveted spot in the final as action intensifies Monday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Leading the charge is the seemingly unstoppable PLDT High Speed Hitters, whose run of dominance has only grown stronger with every match.

Fresh off a championship sweep in the PVL On Tour, PLDT has maintained its blistering form with back-to-back straight-set victories in the Invitational.

With a flawless 3-0 record, the High Speed Hitters stand just one win away from practically securing their place in the finals scheduled for Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The High Speed Hitters have not only looked invincible — they’ve been untouchable. Their depth, consistency and firepower have overwhelmed every opponent so far.

Coach Rald Ricafort’s roster is a well-oiled machine, able to rotate freely without losing momentum.

Whether it’s the explosive hitting duo of Savi Davison and rookie sensation Alleiah Malaluan, the intimidating net presence of Kim Dy, Majoy Baron, Mika Reyes and Dell Palomata, or the steady contributions from Jovie Prado, Jessey de Leon and Kiesha Bedonia, PLDT has shown no weak links.

Malaluan, recently integrated into the squad after national team duties with Alas Pilipinas, has made an immediate impact. The former La Salle standout and ninth overall pick in the recent rookie draft marked her PVL debut with consecutive Best Player of the Game honors — highlighted by her 11 points against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers and 12 points versus the Cignal HD Spikers.

Set to clash at 4 p.m. today with the Kobe Shinwa University squad at the Philsports Arena, PLDT is expected to face its stiffest challenge yet. The young but dangerous Japanese team debuted with a statement shutout win over ZUS Coffee and now aims to derail the High Speed Hitters’ dominant campaign.

But toppling PLDT will take more than resolve, it will take near-perfect execution to penetrate the team’s impenetrable defense and relentless offensive tempo.

The pressure cooker that is this week’s schedule could redefine the Finals picture in unpredictable ways. With the format allowing only the top two teams from a single round-robin prelim, every match is a virtual do-or-die.

In the 6:30 p.m. main game, ZUS Coffee and Cignal HD Spikers clash in a must-win to keep their slim finals hopes alive. Though Cignal sits winless at 0-3, the Thunderbelles could still barge into finals contention if they pull off a sweep of their remaining four games.

It’s a tall order, especially for a team that was called up just a day before the Invitational. But the Thunderbelles have embraced the challenge and are determined to prove they belong.

They face the Crossovers on Tuesday, followed by matches with the High Speed Hitters and the Creamline Cool Smashers, all within a brutal five-day stretch. For them, and for others like Kobe Shinwa, survival depends not just on strategy and skill, but on recovery, conditioning and sheer willpower.

The Crossovers, who stunned defending champions Cool Smashers in a thrilling five-setter last Saturday, now sit at 2-1, right behind PLDT. Creamline, meanwhile, has slipped to 1-2 and faces a tough road ahead.

Kobe Shinwa, currently at 1-0, must navigate three matches in four days, including tests against Creamline, Cignal and Chery Tiggo.

The chaos of this tight schedule makes one thing certain: the best-conditioned team may not just reach the finals, they may win it all.