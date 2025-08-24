PhilHealth releases P10-B health benefits in Central Visayas

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) in Central Visayas has released P10.04 billion in health benefits from January to July 2025, marking a 93.39 percent increase compared to the P5.20 billion released during the same period last year.

In a statement, PhilHealth said that the payouts covered 600,000 claims from both public and private hospitals across Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor. The claims ranged from outpatient services to treatments for critical illnesses.

The top cases with the highest benefit payments were hemodialysis, newborn care, chemotherapy, normal deliveries, pneumonia, maternity care, radiation therapy, animal bite treatment, gastroenteritis and intensity-modulated radiation therapy.

PhilHealth-7 processed an average of 42,927 claims per month for these top 10 cases, with only 7.82 percent returned or denied, indicating improved efficiency and faster claims handling.

“Behind these figures are empowered members in Central Visayas who now have access to quality healthcare,” PhilHealth-7 regional vice president Marjorie Cabrieto said. “This is proof that these are not just numbers on paper but real support that changes lives.”

Cabrieto attributed the sharp increase to higher benefit utilization, streamlined processing systems and expanded coverage. She also cited that some benefit packages saw a 50 percent increase this year, following a 30 percent adjustment in 2024.

Nationwide, PhilHealth reported total disbursements of P173.68 billion from January to July 2025.