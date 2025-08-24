PhilHealth enhances zero-balance billing benefits

The Department of Health (DOH) discussed the updated features of PhilHealth’s “zero-balance billing” system, also known as the “Bayad na Bill Mo” program.

In a radio interview, Health spokesperson Albert Domingo stated that patients admitted to basic or ward accommodations in hospitals accredited by the DOH are eligible for full coverage of their expenses under the zero-balance billing policy.

Launched in 2011, the policy initially applied only to indigent patients and those under sponsored programs. However, with the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act, or Republic Act 11223, in 2019, immediate eligibility was introduced. This guarantees that everyone can receive necessary, quality healthcare services without facing financial struggle.

Domingo added that the coverage includes treatment for heart conditions, bone fractures, and access to 75 essential medications provided free of charge through PhilHealth-accredited pharmacies.

He explained that the new zero-balance billing policy, as mentioned by President Marcos, now applies to all PhilHealth members. This means patients don’t have to go through interviews or be labeled as indigent to receive the benefit.

Marcos has instructed that if a patient’s hospital bill exceeds PhilHealth’s package rate, the Department of Health (DOH) will still cover the remaining costs, provided the patient is in a DOH hospital under basic accommodation.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 28 July, he announced that patients can have the advantage of the "zero-balance billing" policy, which guarantees that Filipinos admitted to basic accommodations receive all necessary medical services at no cost.