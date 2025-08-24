PBBM laments poor condition of Kennon Road rock shed

BAGUIO CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. voiced his disappointment after inspecting the deteriorating rock shed at Camp 6, Barangay Camp 4, Tuba, Benguet on 24 August 2025.

In a media briefing at the site, Marcos highlighted the impact of the closure on local businesses. "Because of this (pointing at the rock shed) dahil nagsara ito, 35% kaagad ng kabuhayan ang nawala dahil dito," he stressed.

The President noted that the damage goes beyond the physical structure. "Hindi lang pisikal na sira ang nakikita natin kundi pati ang kabuhayan ng tao. Napinsala nang husto ang kabuhayan ng tao dahil ang pondo na dapat gawing standard at maaasahan ang imprastruktura ay pinasok ng mga corrupt," he said, vowing to stay in office until the issues are resolved.

The P264-million rock shed along Kennon Road was designed to protect motorists from rockfalls. However, the structure’s integrity is now compromised following heavy rains and storms in July 2025, which caused significant soil erosion at its foundation.

"Panglima yata ang inspeksiyon na ganito, and it's always the same," Marcos said, noting recurring issues during site visits. After inspecting the rock shed, the President’s team proceeded to evaluate the rock netting installed along the highway.

Marcos criticized the rock netting project, calling it notorious for shady deals. "Pero ginawa ng ginawa pa rin," he said, adding that the project was significantly overpriced. "75% of the funds of the projects, kinickback or simply pocketed," he claimed.

The President emphasized the need for prior consultation with local government units (LGUs) before project implementation. He recalled his experience as governor, noting that project acceptance from the locality and LGU was once required to ensure the project’s benefits. "Dapat may acceptance from the locality and the LGU once the project will be completed…Acceptance is very important as the people will say if the project will really benefit them," Marcos said.

He added that current practices leave local executives powerless, as they can only observe projects in progress. Marcos vowed to restore the consultation and acceptance process to guarantee transparency and accountability.